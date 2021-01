Police have released the name of the suspect wanted in a shooting at a local gas station Tuesday.

Erie Police have issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Hail Abdurahman Ali. Ali is wanted for attempted homicide, among other related charges.

Ali reportedly shot a 30-year-old man multiple times, including in the head, Tuesday in the 2200 block of Broad Street near Buffalo Rd.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.