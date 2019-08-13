Suspect in Crawford County double murder accused of killing stepmom, half brother

We’re learning more about the connection between the suspect and the victims in a Crawford County double murder.

They are related, according to District Attorney Francis Schultz. Jack Elijah Turner is accused of killing his stepmom, 49-year-old Shannon Whitman, and her 10-year-old son, Turner’s half brother.

State Police said they were called to Buchard Road around 10 p.m. Saturday night, after family members returned home to find the two victims.

Turner is described as a white man with dark brown hair, brown eyes, and is around 5’11. He has a tattoo on his right hand and is considered to be armed and dangerous.