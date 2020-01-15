Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting woman twice

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman on Erie’s East Side.

Erie Police responded to a call in the 300 block of Reed Street just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to investigators, the victim was found outside, in front of a house on Reed Street, with two gunshot wounds to the face and head.

Erie Police say 38-year-old Larry Sledge is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and other related charges.

Police say the woman is still in critical condition. Sledge was arraigned on a $250,000 straight bond.