Suspect in custody after attempting to flee a traffic stop with a hand gun

A morning traffic stop results in a police officer firing several rounds at a suspect who attempted to flee the scene while also pulling out a hand gun.

According to State Police, an officer was attempting a morning traffic stop over on Lindberg Avenue.

During this stop, the suspect left their vehicle and started running immediately.

It was then that the suspect also pulled out a hand gun and started throwing items at the officer. This caused the officer to first deploy a taser which was ineffective.

After the suspect revealed the handgun, the officer fired at the suspect.

After the suspect fire several rounds. State Police believe that the suspect was then struck in the arm.

The suspect is now in custody and was treated at the scene while police continue to investigate the situation. This investigation involves Millcreek Police, Internal Affairs and the District Attorney.

