One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the building through a store window.

The suspect was still in the store and in possession of miscellaneous store items.

Mackenzie Briggs, 24, was taken into custody for charges consisting of burglary, criminal mischief, trespassing, and theft.

The suspect is currently in Erie County Prison.