Suspect in custody following Sunday shooting

One person is in custody following a shooting Sunday evening.

Crews responded to the 5300 block of Cherry Street Extension shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

According to Erie County 911, a 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition.

Millcreek Police say they apprehended a suspect in connection with the shooting a short time later in the 4600 block of Homeland Blvd.

That suspect is expected to be arraigned in Erie County Court later today.

The investigation is ongoing.