Suspect in July 4th hit and run appears in court

Adam Wolfram, the suspect identified as the driver in the hit and run incident on July 4th appeared in court on Thursday.

According to Erie Police, the victim, Ashlee Harden, was struck by a white SUV at the intersection of Elmwood and 26th St. that night.

Wolfram confessed to being the driver a few weeks ago and appeared before Judge Timothy Beveridge on Thursday.

Wolframs attorney, Nathaniel Strasser, waived all the charges.

A preliminary arraignment will be scheduled in the Courts of Common Pleas within the next two months.

