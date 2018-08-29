Suspect involved in standoff to appear for prelim
A man accused in an Erie standoff is set to appear in court this afternoon.
20-year-old Harrison Breault faces several charges including aggravated assault and child endangerment. He was arrested earlier this month after surrendering in a standoff that lasted more than an hour.
The standoff took place near East 26th and Elm Streets. Police and SWAT team members surrounded the home. Breault's two-month-old son was inside while the defendant shot into the walls and out the window.
He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 2:30 today.
