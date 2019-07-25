Suspect shot in attempted bank robbery in Liberty, Ohio

There was an attempted bank robbery in Liberty, Ohio where shots were fired.

According to a news release, Investigators are now searching Belmont Park Cemetery for a weapon.

Detectives said a suspect walked into Home Savings on Belmont Avenue. A Police Officer working a side job at the bank, who was in uniform, reported observing the firearm in the suspects hand. At some points shots were fired. The suspect was injured and taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The suspects identity, and other details have not been released yet.