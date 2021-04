The suspect in an Erie shooting death is caught after more than five months as a wanted man.

Erie Police confirming to JET 24 Action News that 24-year old Kyontia Blanks was arrested in Brooklyn, New York.

He was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Blanks was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 40-year-old Frederick Perry. The shooting happened last October near West 18th and Chestnut Streets.