1  of  2
Breaking News
Suspect who fled Monday night East Lake Road car accident in police custody Former Wattsburg School District employee charged with 10 felonies for alleged theft of funds from the school district
1  of  2
Live Now
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump ABC News live coverage of impeachment vote on President Trump
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Suspect who fled Monday night East Lake Road car accident in police custody

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A man wanted in connection with a Monday night accident that sent three people to the hospital is now in police custody.

According to Cindy Schick of the Pennsylvania State Police, Nicholas Battles was found and arrested in Crawford County on a family members property.

Battles was suffering from frostbite at the time of his arrest and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Upon his release, he will be placed in the Erie County Jail.

Battles is alleged to be the driver of the Jeep that plowed into the driver’s side rear of a Chevy Equinox, splitting the vehicle in two.

That accident happened Monday evening at East Lake and Shomont Roads in Harborcreek.

Three people in the Equinox were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar