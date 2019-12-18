Suspect who fled Monday night East Lake Road car accident in police custody

A man wanted in connection with a Monday night accident that sent three people to the hospital is now in police custody.

According to Cindy Schick of the Pennsylvania State Police, Nicholas Battles was found and arrested in Crawford County on a family members property.

Battles was suffering from frostbite at the time of his arrest and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Upon his release, he will be placed in the Erie County Jail.

Battles is alleged to be the driver of the Jeep that plowed into the driver’s side rear of a Chevy Equinox, splitting the vehicle in two.

That accident happened Monday evening at East Lake and Shomont Roads in Harborcreek.

Three people in the Equinox were transported to the hospital with injuries.