One man is taken into custody after allegedly driving into an auto parts building.
That accident happening after 6pm in the 1600 block of East 12th Street. Police say the man was driving eastbound when he claims he was “cut off”. That’s when he veered off the road and drove into a business.
The driver fled the scene on foot and was caught hiding in bushes nearby. Erie Police say he was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.
Suspected driver in crash found hiding in bushes
One man is taken into custody after allegedly driving into an auto parts building.