7-year old Antonio Yarger Jr. was shot on April 14, 2022. After weeks of investigating, Erie Police arrested two teens.

“There’s a seven-year old boy that lost his life because of their actions and they needed to be taken off the street. For everybody’s sake, especially the family of the victim. We’re glad to bring them some closure,” said Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Chief.

17-year old Abdullah Ismael and 19-year old Yassin Ibrahim have been charged with criminal homicide.

However, the criminal complaints filed against the pair were sealed under a court order.

One Sister of Mercy who organizes Take Back the Site events said these vigils help provide healing for the families.

“It gives them more closure. I know, at these different Take Back the Sites, many of the family have thanked the community for being there because of the support the community has given them,” said Natalie Rossi, Sister of Mercy.

Sister Rossi said she met Yarger Jr.’s family. She said she hopes the arrest of the suspects will bring them some closure,

“They really are forgiving and peaceful. Are they hurting? They’re hurting an awful lot because to lose such a young child. At the same time, all of the words that they’ve been saying are words of peace and wanting to bring peace back into the world,” Rossi said.