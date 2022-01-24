Suspects identified and charged following weekend robbery on West 29th Street

Three men have been charged after an alleged robbery in the City of Erie.

Erie Police have arrested 18-year-old Dacyree Lucas, 19-year-old Kyteem Pullium, and 19-year-old Kuami Page.

The robbery incident took place on the 600 block of West 29th Street shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday January 22nd.

The victim claimed that the three men held him at gunpoint and robbed him of his phone and bank cards.

The suspects are currently being held at the Erie County Prison.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

No injuries were reported from this incident.