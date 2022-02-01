Suspects identified in the McClelland Avenue drug deal

Erie Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting in the 3900 block of McClelland Avenue.

Police have identified several suspects who allegedly traveled to Erie for a $30,000 drug deal that resulted in an armed confrontation.

Here is more on this investigation.

According to Erie Police two suspects have been arraigned and are facing drug related charges.

Erie Police are investigating a fatal shooting connected to what they believe was a drug deal gone wrong on McClelland Avenue.

Police have identified four suspects from the Phoenix area who were allegedly staying at a short term rental.

Two of the suspects, Saul Felix and Kortez Murray, have been arraigned on drug related charges.

“We’re going to try to confirm the identity of that fourth individual. Three of these individuals are charged with the possession with intent to deliver and that’s them coming to the City of Erie to deal drugs,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief of the City of Erie Police Department.

Erie Police have an arrest warrant out for Abner Gonzalez. Police said that this group traveled to Erie to sell about $30,000 worth of fentenal.

“It is concerning that someone from Arizona is coming to Erie. We’re going to look into it,” said Lorah.

Deputy Chief Lorah said that as they continue to investigate this drug deal, Erie Police continue to learn more about the shooting that left one Erie man dead.

“We’re gonna work that in with homicide investigation that we’re currently investigating,” said Lorah.

“I ruled the death a homicide as a result of a gun shot wound to the trunk. We had to start so early in the year,” said Lyell Cook, Erie County Coroner.

Erie Police are still searching for those two suspect involved in this drug deal.

Evidence from the scene has been sent to a lab for testing.