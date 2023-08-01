Two suspects in a 2020 homicide have reached a plea deal with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office that will allow them to avoid life in prison.

According to the Erie-Times News, 26-year-old Michael Toles and 23-year-old Melissa Seaman pled guilty to third-degree murder charges in the shooting death of 26-year-old Devin Way, of Erie, in January 2020.

Way was fatally shot when Toles and Seaman attempted to rob Way after buying marijuana from him.

In exchange for their cooperation, which lead to the conviction of two other defendants in the case on second-degree murder charges, Toles and Seaman plead guilty to the third-degree charges.

Both the prosecution and defense agreed to recommend sentences of 12 and a half to 40 years behind bars.

Toles and Seaman will be eligible for parole after serving the minimum sentence.