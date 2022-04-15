(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking a suspicious person who allegedly attempted to lure a local 12-year-old girl.

PSP reported that the girl was approached at 5:30 p.m. on April 14 in the 7600 block of Magnolia Bend in Fairview Township. An unknown white male wearing a green jacket with white hair and white facial hair asked the girl to go on a walk with him, saying he had candy for her.

The girl ran inside to get her parents, and the suspicious male fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The police noted that the male also had tanned skin, is between 50 and 60 years old and he possibly walked with a cane.

Anyone with information about the incident can call PSP Girard at (814) 774-9611.