It was a rude awakening for one Erie family after an SUV plowed into their house early this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of E. 7th St. in the city just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found an SUV off the road and into the front porch of a house. Before hitting the house, the vehicle reportedly hit a parked vehicle and tree.

There is no word on the condition of the driver at this time.