Severe weather played a major role in a one-car accident in Summit Township Friday morning.

This was the scene when first responders arrived in the 9500 block of Hamot Road around 7 a.m. Friday.

Heavy winds toppled a tree across the road which was then struck by a vehicle. The impact caused the SUV to get lodged on top of the tree with significant damage to the front end.

The driver was treated on the scene for reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.