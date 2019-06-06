Swanny’s bar shut down on East 8th Street for multiple violations

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

An east Erie bar faces an uncertain future after being shutdown by multiple investigations from at least three different agencies.

In a Joint statement from State Police, the Liquor Control Board and the Health Department, multiple actions are being taken against Swanny’s on East 8th Street in Erie.

As a result, the business’ health license was revoked pending clean-up, and the liquor license suspended for 10 days.

A fire inspection and code enforcement are also being planned.

Additional liquor law violations are also being investigated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story