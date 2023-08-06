Port Farms kicked off their Sweet Summer Days this weekend and offer a variety of seasonal fun.

The summer days feature beautiful flower fields for people to visit and pick for themselves.

Port Farms said they feature sunflowers and cosmos this time of year. Early September marks peak flower picking season, but an organizer said it’s till a beautiful place to take in the sights all summer.

“The flowers are just gorgeous and you can see all of the butterflies, it’s so great to see them hopping around from flower to flower. People can chill, we have live music, they can bring lawn chairs, sit in the grass, whatever they want,” said Jade Hannas, cashier and guest services team lead.

It runs from August 4 through September 10.