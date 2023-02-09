Attention all book lovers! The Blasco Library has the event for you.

It’s the first small book sale of 2023. In the past, this has been called the romance sale but now, it’s called a “Sweetheart of a Sale.”

“This has been going on for so very very many years. The organization has been around since the 1970s and we’ve basically operated just on what people are willing to give us. Their trash is our treasure,” said Marcy Bencivenga, treasurer, Friends of the Erie County Library.

All items are donated and sold to fund services and programs at the library. Prices are as low as one dollar to create what they call “a community of readers.”

“A lot of people don’t realize there is state and federal county funding that comes through the library but those are mostly operational and to buy books,” Bencivenga added. “But the programs that really keep people engaged and make this kind of a community of learning space. It’s really so important for us to keep doing this.”

“Great bargins and great opportunity to reuse books. It raises money and it helps people get out and read more,” said Pat Leary, shopper.

If these gently-used page-turners aren’t your style, there’s still a wide variety of CDs, audiobooks and puzzles to peruse.

“I love coming to these. The savings are unbelievable,” said Marty Grzasko, buyer. “I got a couple of books, mostly I got CDs and some older movies for my wife.”

“Putting reasonably priced books in the hands of the Erie community, which has been kind of our target as well as the library, and to then be able to take the money that we make here and be able to share it with the library in order to engage more people into becoming readers and library users. That’s really the goal,” said Bencivenga.

The sale runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.