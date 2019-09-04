Swimming extended two more weekends at Presque Isle’s Beach 8 due to upcoming warm weather

Presque Isle State Park has extended their swimming season for two more weekends following Labor Day.

Swimmers can enjoy the Lake Erie waters at Beach 8 just a little bit longer. Beach 8 will be guarded Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next weekend. Guards will be on duty only at Beach 8 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Lifeguard Manager Steve Dunsmore said the extension was added due to the warm water temperatures.

“We want to give the public the opportunity to have the opportunity to swim. We know the water temperature is still warm. The air temperature is supposed to be in the mid to low 70’s this weekend,” said Steve Dunsmore, Lifeguard Manager.

Park officials also extended the Pontoon boat rides for two more weekends. Those tours will be available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Riders are asked to sign up 30 minutes before their scheduled tour.