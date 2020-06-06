Swimming is now allowed at Presque Isle State Park

The warm weather is bringing people to the beaches at Presque Isle where visitors can finally go in the water.

Today marks the first day that swimming is allowed at Presque Isle State Park. Due to the coronavirus, beach access has been limited since Memorial Day Weekend.

Visitors can now go into the water instead of keeping within ten feet from shore. Beach goers are asked to have a mask with them and to remain socially distant from other groups.

One beach goer said that it was a great day to go swimming with his family.

“I think it’s wonderful especially after the last few months of the coronavirus pandemic to be able to be outside and enjoy nature and enjoy the water,” said Sam McCrimon, Beach Goer at Presque Isle.

Beach goers said that even though the lake still has not heated up, they are glad they can get in the water and swim.