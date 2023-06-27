Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Swimming is currently restricted on Beach 8 at Presque Isle State Park in Erie because of high E. coli levels.

Presque Isle State Park announced Tuesday that Beach 8 has E. coli levels of 1939.8, which exceeds the levels established by the Erie County Department of Health.

The state park stated re-testing has begun and will be performed daily.

When a beach is posted under restricted swimming, park visitors are not allowed to enter the water until the E. coli count is less than 1000 CFU per 100 mL of water, according to Erie County Department of Health protocol.

Beach areas posted under restricted swimming are still open to the public for sunbathing and recreational activities.

At this time, no other beaches have a posted restriction. However, dog swimming is currently not permitted at Vista 3 and Sturgeon Bay at Presque Isle State Park due to elevated Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) levels.

There are a few beaches that are not open to swimming at this time, including Beach 10, Beach 9, Mill Road Beach, Beach 7, Barracks Beach, and Beach 1. The Lake Erie Life Guard manager told us earlier this week the park is being affected by a nationwide lifeguard shortage.

Presque Isle is not a “swim at your own risk” park, swimming in only permitted in guarded areas.

Visit the CDC’s information page on swimming-related illnesses to learn more on E. coli.