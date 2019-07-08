Swimming restriction at Beach 8

Effective July 8, 2019 at 2:55 p.m. swimming is restricted at Beach 8 in Presque Isle State Park.

Swimming is currently not permitted at Beach 8 due to elevated Escherichia coli (E. Coli) bacteria levels. For public safety, water is tested twice weekly. During restricted swim, park visitors are not permitted to enter the water at the affected beach until the restriction is lifted.

Beach areas are still open to the public for sunbathing and other recreational activities on the beach listed as restricted. There are no other restrictions for other beaches at this time.

According to the Erie County Department of Health protocol, beaches will be posted as restricted if E. Coli counts are equal to or exceed 1000 CFU per 100 mL of water. Swimming advisories are posted when E. Coli levels are between 235 and 999.

During a swimming advisory, signs are posted and lifeguards are still on duty with staff and visitors able to enter the water using own discretion. During a swimming restriction, no one is allowed in the water.

Counts for Beach 8 today were 1710 when tested. Swimming will resume once E. Coli levels are less than 1000 CFU per 100 ML of water. Re-testing has begun and will be performed daily.