Swimming restriction lifted at Beach 8 in Presque Isle State Park

The swimming restriction posted at Beach 8 July 8, 2019, is now lifted.

As of 12:42 p.m. July 9, Beach 8 E. Coli levels have dropped below the recommended levels needed for restricted swim. However, Beach 8 is still under a swimming advisory until further testing shows levels have dropped below the recommended amount.

Erie County Department of Health protocol states that when E. Coli levels are between 235 and 999 CFU per 100 mL, swimming is posted as a swimming advisory, letting people go in the water at their own discretion. When levels are above 999 CFU swimming is posted as restricted swimming, meaning no one is allowed in the water.

The July 8 reading on Beach 8 was 1710 when tested and posted as restricted. As of today, Beach 8 is under a swimming advisory until E. Coli levels drop below 235 CFU. Re-testing will take place daily until levels are back below 235.

During a swimming advisory, to reduce the risk of illness, it is recommended that beach users take the following precautions:

Avoid swallowing lake water.

Wash hands before handling food.

Avoid swimming with open cuts or wounds, or if experiencing illness.

Minimize water contact if lake levels are high, heavy rains have just ended, or strong winds are blowing from the west.

Presque Isle has 13 regulated swimming beaches open to the public daily.