Swimming season winding down at Presque Isle State Park

This busy Labor Day weekend, please be advised that Presque Isle State Park will have reduced beaches open for swimming, due to many of the lifeguard staff heading back to school.

Representatives of the park ask that you refer to the signs at the entrance of the park for daily updated information as to what beaches are open and guarded for swimming.

The following beaches are scheduled to be open Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2, 10am-7:30pm:

Barracks Beach

Beach 6 (Lyons Beach)

Beach 8 (Pettinato Beach) (ADA)

Beach 10 (Budny Beach)

The following beaches are scheduled to be open on Labor Day, Monday, September 3, 10am-6pm:

Barracks Beach

Beach 6 (Lyons Beach)

Beach 8 (Pettinato Beach) (ADA)

Beach 10 (Budny Beach)

For further updates and/or beach information, please contact Lifeguard Headquarters at 814-833-0526.

For additional information and updates pertaining to Presque Isle State Park, please contact the Park Office located on the 2nd floor of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. The Park Office is open from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday. The Park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for hiking and other environmentally related activities.