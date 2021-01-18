Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, Speaks to Penn State Behrend on Martin Luther King Day

A national activist spoke to a local university community about the struggles in the country and the importance of current movements.

Trayvon Martin lost his life when he was 17 after he was gunned down by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Florida.

Now Martin’s mother is taking time to speak out about the importance of unity and bringing people together, especially during a time where there is so much hate.

The nation is celebrating and honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King.

Many people believe this holiday comes at a time when we need to remember the message Dr. King worked to convey.

“His I have a dream speech is very important. It reminds us that what was happening in the 60’s is still happening in 2020. So we just have to keep fighting. We can’t give up. We have to be resilient. We have to make sure we are showing our strength and showing we are powerful,” said Sybrina Fulton, Activist.

Sybrina Fulton spoke out to the Penn State Behrend community about social justice activism.

“She rose above that and then she through respect, composure, civility, and respect she fought for civil rights and she has brought to light issues related to gun violence, but she hasn’t put anybody down. She isn’t yelling and screaming. She has done it with much civility,” said Andy Herrera, Director of Educational Equality and Diversity Program.

After the social unrest the nation faced in the past year, Fulton touched on the importance of fighting for a difference.

“You use your voice. You use your platform. You bring people together. You lift people up and not tear them down. That’s what I mean by that and that’s what Dr. King meant by that. She said peaceful protest and that’s what I am all about,” said Fulton.

Penn State Behrend will continue having programs throughout the week in order to commemorate Dr. King.

Mayor Joe Schember will be speaking tomorrow. Mayor Schember is scheduled to discuss his plan to embrace the dream.