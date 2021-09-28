Symbol of Erie giving returns

One of the most enduring symbols of Erie’s generosity is back in place after falling victim to damage from Erie’s relentless weather.

The Erie Community Foundation acorn was placed back on its platform on the foundation’s West 6th Street campus. The acorn was removed 15 months ago after being damaged by Erie’s weather.

The artist David Seitzinger undertook the task of nursing the acorn back to health.

“The artist David Seitzinger created the fish and the frogs, and then this is a one of a kind piece that he did for the Erie Community Foundation. It’s really kind of a like a little community asset treasure that we have and people like to have their photo taken with it. It’s kind of like a marker of downtown,” said Erin Fessler, Erie Community Foundation.

The acorn is the symbol of the foundation because acorns grow into mighty oaks.

