Syracuse couple creates Fountain of Life Prayer Garden at Wesbury United Methodist Church

A couple from Syracuse, New York created a way to have a holy sacred space where people can pray.

Tom Montgomery and his wife Carol took their stimulus checks to create the “Fountain of Life Prayer Garden.”

The couple purchased the fountain and block materials to build the pool.

Now the fountain is flowing with water as the couples are dedicating the fountain to residents of Wesbury United Methodist in Meadville.

The Montgomery’s hope people can utilize the sacred space for prayers and meditation.

“The hope is to recall God loves them and that this is a good place for them and they can come anytime to pray if they like to,” said Tom Montgomery, Creator of Fountain of Life Prayer Garden.

The fountain can be found in the Westbury United Methodist Community.

