Syrian culture fills the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum during educational event

ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum continued their educational efforts on February 5th with Syrian culture.

The third and final installment of Experience Syria kicked off on the morning of the 5th where children were able to come and immerse themselves in Syrian Culture.

Families in attendance heard traditional music led by Syrian families.

One of the musicians from Syria had his own music school before being forced out by the Civil War.

“One of our main facets is to help children become better adults right, and so to become a better adult you have to know about the world around you and the people around you, and so it’s important for children of all ages to see that these are kids and families just like them and there’s really no difference,” said Olivia Wickline, Marketing and Events Coordinator for ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum.

Admission to the event was free for all Arabic speaking individuals.