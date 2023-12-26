A new furniture store is coming to the PACA building on State Street.

Adham Almasoud is a Syrian refugee who came to Erie in 2021, and now he’s expanding his family’s business.

His family has manufactured furniture for more than 30 years, and now their pieces will be available in the United States.

“I got the chance to come to America and start a new life, American dreams, and my family they have a factory in Turkey. They made all of the furniture in here. We mixed the American, Middle Eastern, and European style all together and we’re bringing it here as the first location in the United States,” said Adham Almasoud, owner of The Legend Furniture.

Adham said Erie is a great location for his business as its between three major cities: Cleveland, Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

He believed the Performing Artists Collective Alliance, PACA, was great place for new entrepreneurs to become established.

The artistic director of PACA said they welcome diversity and determination.

“It takes that immigrant who’s got that drive, who has that optimism, who’s been someplace worse and then moves to Erie because its better and wants to make his family thrive,” said Mark Tanenbaum, the artistic director of PACA.

“We can help them with all furniture, customize whatever they like. We’re able to change the color, the size, the design of it for everything we have in the store,” added Almasoud.

Tuesday was the soft opening of The Legend Furniture. They plan to have a grand opening January 2024.