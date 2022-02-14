Table for two please: Dine-in igloos at the Sheraton become big hit for Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day at the Bayfront Sheraton Hotel as they prepare for a busy Valentine’s Day.

The Sheraton’s dine in winter wonderland igloos are sold out for Valentine’s Day and saw the same popularity this past weekend heading into the holiday.

Even during non-holiday weekends, the igloos are often sold out for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The igloos create a small space for couples or small groups to enjoy a private dinner away from the restaurant.

“So it’s kind of like sitting in a snow globe. When the snow is falling you get that ambience of it, and it’s private, and you have your own server rather than being surrounded by other people in the restaurant. So it’s secluded and a little more romantic,” said Christina Davis, Events Operations Manager at the Bayfront Sheraton Hotel.

There are openings to dine in the igloos for the remainder of the week.