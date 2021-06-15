Taco Bell in Edinboro reopens with a brand new look

After being closed for six weeks, a popular fast food stop in Edinboro reopened today with a brand new look.

The Taco Bell on West Plum Street cut the ribbon for their reopening at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The renovations modernized the building at the same location that has been there since 1993.

With a new design and new technology inside and outside, Market Coach Rob Webster said that customers will have an all new dining experience the next time that they walk through the doors.

“We’ve got the new digital menu boards. We’ve got the new digital outside menu boards, the new dining room package, it’s going to be a reach change from what they’ve seen,” said Rob Webster, Taco Bell Market Coach.

Webster said that this was the first full remodel of this location in almost 30 years.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list