Take a free carriage ride, listen to holiday jazz music at the Holiday Jazz Concert in Perry Square Friday

The Erie Downtown Partnership (EDP) is hosting one more toe-tapping holiday event in Perry Square.        

Friday night starting a 5 p.m., visitors can walk around the lit up park, enjoy the lights and listen to holiday jazz music.

EDP is bringing back free horse-drawn carriage rides, along with free family photos for the event.

Also, local band Mambo will be on the Perry Square stage from 6 to 8 p.m. playing all your holiday favorites.

Over in the Flagship City Food Hall, downtown bakery Café 7-10 will be featured and have holiday specials available.

