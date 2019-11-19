Take a look at the magic behind the curtain at the Erie Playhouse

Tonight on JET 24 Action News at 11 p.m., Samiar Nefzi ventures beyond the walls of the Erie Playhouse for a look at the Magic Behind the Curtain.

The special report takes a look at how these stories are brought to life. Along the way, learning who takes to the stage to help tell the story of these shows.

Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse Kate Neubert-Lechner believes the playhouse continues to shine a light in the community through the enduring power of the arts.

“It’s such a cool thing to be able to see your friends and your neighbors acting out stories that pertain to our community, that touch your heart, that make you laugh,” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director, Erie Playhouse.

The Digital Exclusive Magic Behind the Curtain airs tonight at 11 p.m. on JET 24 Action News.