Take a sneak peek at the new Round 1 entertainment complex in the Millcreek Mall Video

The wait is almost over! An entertainment complex will soon open its doors in the Millcreek Mall.

'Round 1' officially opens next Saturday, September 1st. In the meantime, we're bringing you a sneak peek!

Two floors, more than 50,000 square feet, and hundreds of games; Round1 is bringing the fun!

Jacob Schnell, General Manager, tells us, "Here at Round 1, we constantly want to push the energy and keep it fun and moving."

Open from 10am-2am every day, 365 days a year, their two party rooms will host all-inclusive parties for kids and adults. The space features more than 140 arcade games, like a life-sized Connect 4, Whack and Win, and the world's largest Pac-Man.

Something that is unique to Round 1 are the 'crane games'. With more than 40 machines, kids can win all sorts of stuffed animals ranging in size. But, that's not all; a 12-lane bowling alley fills an entire corner.

Marketing Manager Taka Mizuno says, "I see people excited, too, so that makes me excited."

Round 1 originated in Japan in 1980. In 2010, the concept made its way to the states. "Now," Mizuno tells us, "we are opening up [the] 25th location..."

A full kitchen is serving up a variety of bar food and to wash it down, they offer $1.99 drafts all day, every day.

That's in addition to $10 draft handles, 50 different bottles of liquor, wine, and a salute to the Japanese culture, sake.

Schnell adds, "It's time to party, it's time to have some fun."

Round 1 offers a card-swiping system for payment.

Below is their list of pricing: