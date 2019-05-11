Take a Swing at Alzheimer’s tournament

The Rivalz is a group that is raising money by holding various sports tournaments in Erie. This is the second year they’ve held their softball tournament. The event has grown from just 6 teams last year to 15 teams this year. The teams are from all over the tri-state area. Dan Henderson is a member of the Darksyde team out of Ashtabula, Ohio. “We actually play softball and we support a lot of the events, especially in the Erie area. We’re from Ashtabula, so it’s only about a 45 minute drive.” He adds, “We have a great time. I have a good group of guys and girls and anytime we get together it’s all fun. So when you’re all playing for the same cause it just makes it better.”

Brianna Curtis is team captain for the Rivals Blonde Team. “So far we’ve raised 25-thousand dollars for the Alzheimer’s Association and this tournament will go toward our over-all goal of raising 30-thousand,” Curtis said. After this tournament, the Rivalz will wrap up this fundraising campaign with a flag football tournament June 7th at the Prep-Villa event center. For more info on that event, go to their Facebook event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/595753174196672/