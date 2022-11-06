Would you know what to do during an active shooter incident? How to survive? Well Erie County Department of Health and NWPA Medical Reserve Corps want to make sure you do.

Two “Active Shooter Preparedness & Stop the Bleeding” training classes will be taking place to train the community in survival best practices when involved in a shooting incident. The knowledge you learn here could mean the difference between life and death for you or a loved one.

For the first training on Wednesday, Nov. 9:

Starts at 6 p.m.

Erie County Dept. of Public Safety – 2880 Flower Road, Erie, PA

Ages 18 or older

Registration required

For the second training on Thursday, Nov. 10:

Starts at 6:30 p.m.

Brookside Fire Department – 3560 Athens Street, Erie, PA 16510

Ages 10 and older

No registration needed

For more information on these events, you can head to their Facebook page or call 814-823-5205.