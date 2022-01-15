Take an inside look at the newly renovated Warner Theatre

A nearly two year long construction project has come to a close as the Warner Theatre is set to reopen on January 23rd.

The operations manager at the Warner Theater gave us an inside look at the newly renovated theatre, including the new loading docks and stage area.

Operations Manager Barry Copple said that after nearly two years of hard work, the community will be able to see the inside of the theatre, which retains its 1930’s look with advanced lighting and technical stage systems more equipped for modern day shows and concerts.

“Everything is brand new here, it’s all high tech and computerized, I’m still learning all of this stuff. Putting all of those final touches on things to get us to the point where we can open and enjoy the building.” said Barry Copple, Operations Manager.

Representatives of the theatre said that they are putting the final touches on the stage to be ready for the Erie Philharmonic to perform later this month.