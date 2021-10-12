Take Back the Site gathering held for woman recently murdered by ex-boyfriend

Friends and family gather to take back the site where a woman was recently shot to death by her ex-boyfriend.

This gathering took place on the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue where on August 28th Erie Police alledge that 50-year-old Greg Ziacik forced himself into the home of his ex-girlfriend 55-year-old Amy Hoffer and fatally shot Hoffer in an upstairs bedroom.

Ziacik then turned the gun on himself taking his own life.

On October 12th the Sisters of Saint Joseph, Sisters of Mercy, and the Benedictine Sisters of Erie gathered to reclaim this site of violence.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists