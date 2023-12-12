Peace activists came together in the City of Erie on Monday to remember a life lost to deadly violence.

The latest Take Back the Site Vigil was held at East 17th and French streets. That’s where 40-year-old Jeffrey Johnson was killed as he walked along the sidewalk at East 17th Street.

Police have arrested a suspect connected to this case, but friends and family, along with members of the neighborhood, took time to pay tribute to Johnson.

“Ordinarily, it’s somebody that at least the neighborhood knew or people in our city knew. In Jeffery Johnson’s case, there’s nobody in our city that’s related to him that we know of. He’s from Meadville, but he was killed here in our city, so we gathered at the place he was killed to reclaim the space for nonviolence,” said Sister Mary Ellen.

Another take back the site vigil is planned for Monday, Dec. 18, in the 1400 block of East 28th Street.