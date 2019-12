A Take Back the Site Memorial Service will be held to remember a murder victim killed in Erie last month.

38-year-old Jose Arenas Jr. was found shot to death in the 1400 block of West 35th Street on November 8th.

34-year-old Derrick Feidler was arrested on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

The Take Back the Site Vigil for Arenas will be held tonight beginning around 5 p.m. near the intersection of West 35th and Washington Streets.