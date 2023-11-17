A Take Back the Site prayer vigil has been scheduled for the woman who was found dead at an east Erie home this last September.

A Take Back the Site vigil has been planned for Autumn Christine Bassham, whose body was found outside her home on East 28th Street on Sept. 19.

The vigil is set for Monday, Nov. 20, at 5:15 p.m. at 1144 East 28th St. The Benedictine Sisters of Erie and Oblates, Sisters of St. Joseph, Afregees and Associates and Sisters of Mercy and Associates

Take Back the Site vigils are intended to reclaim the place where violence has happened and pray for those who’ve been harmed by violence.

Erie police were initially called to the 1100 block of East 28th Street on Tuesday morning after someone contacted 911 to report a missing person. Upon further investigation, Bassham’s body was found in the backyard of the home.

Erie police have since charged 45-year-old Gordon Kirkland with criminal homicide in Bassham’s death.