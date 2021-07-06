Take Back the Site vigil for murder victim Casey Naldony to be held Wednesday

Sisters of St. Joseph, the Benedictine Sisters of Erie and the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas have announced a Take Back the Site vigil for murder victim Casey Naldony will be held this week.

The prayer vigil will take place at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 7th for Casey James Nadolny who was killed on March 23, 2021.

The vigil will be held at the intersection of Zimmerly and Zuck Roads near Country Fair. Masks will be required for those attending in person. You can also attend virtually here.

