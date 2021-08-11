Take Back the Site vigil for murder victim Kalvin ‘Boppa’ Davis Jr. to take place Wednesday evening

A Take Back the Site prayer vigil for murder victim Kalvin “Boppa” Davis Jr. will take place on West 29th St. Wednesday evening.

The prayer vigil will be held at the site of the July 1st murder of Kalvin “Boppa” Davis Jr. in the 500 block of West 29th Street.

Masks are required to attend the vigil.

The vigil will begin at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11th, and will last about 15 minutes.

