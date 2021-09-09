Take Back the Site Vigil for murder victim Marcus Moore to be held Monday

A Take Back the Site Vigil will be held Monday for murder victim Marcus Moore.

The vigil will take place Monday, Sept. 13th at 5:15 p.m. at the site where he was murdered — 300 block of East 28th Street.

Masks are required for all attending. The vigil will also be livestreamed on Facebook for those unable to attend in person.

The vigil will last around 15 minutes.

The first vigil was held in November 1999 and more than 125 have been held since.

Take Back the Site Vigils are sponsored by the Benedictine Sisters of Erie and Oblates, Sisters of St. Joseph, Agrégées, and Associates, Sisters of Mercy and Associates.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists