Take Back the Site Vigil for murder victim Rhonda Glover to take place Dec. 9th

A Take Back the Site Vigil will be held next week for murder victim Rhonda Glover.

Glover was killed in a shooting on E. 13th St. between Ash and Reed Streets on Nov. 17th.

The vigil, as always, will be held at the site where the violence took place. It will take place at 5:15 p.m. at the 600 block of E. 13th St. on Thursday, Dec. 9th.

Masks will be required at the event.

Take Back the Site Vigils are sponsored by: Benedictine Sisters of Erie and Oblates Sisters of St. Joseph, Agrégées, and Associates Sisters of Mercy and Associates



