Take back the site vigil held for 18-year-old who was fatally shot in July

An all too familiar sight took place on West 29th Street Wednesday evening.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph, Sisters of Mercy, and the Benedictine Sisters of Erie gathered on the 500 block of State Street to reclaim a site of violence where 18-year-old Kalvin Davis Jr. was fatally shot back on July 1st.

According to Erie Police, Davis was laying in bed when he was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head after someone started firing into a house.

Those gathered are praying for all people who are harmed by violence, both victims and perpetrators.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists